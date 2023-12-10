Optima Dance

Buy Tickets

UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Optima Dance is the largest student-led dance organization at UW-Madison and commemorates the inclusion of people through all styles of dances, including jazz, contemporary, hip-hop, pom, musical theater, tap, and more! Student choreographers and dancers rehearse their routines every week to be performed at this showcase. With 30+ pieces and 170+ dancers in the show this semester, come join Optima in dance, fun, and celebration!

Info

UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Theater & Dance
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Optima Dance - 2023-12-10 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Optima Dance - 2023-12-10 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Optima Dance - 2023-12-10 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Optima Dance - 2023-12-10 13:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Optima Dance - 2023-12-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Optima Dance - 2023-12-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Optima Dance - 2023-12-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Optima Dance - 2023-12-10 19:00:00 ical