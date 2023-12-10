media release: Optima Dance is the largest student-led dance organization at UW-Madison and commemorates the inclusion of people through all styles of dances, including jazz, contemporary, hip-hop, pom, musical theater, tap, and more! Student choreographers and dancers rehearse their routines every week to be performed at this showcase. With 30+ pieces and 170+ dancers in the show this semester, come join Optima in dance, fun, and celebration!