Optimize Your Home's Energy Performance

media release: Are you ready to lower your energy bills and create a more comfortable home? This course, presented by Project Home and MG&E in partnership with Northside Planning Council, provides you with the knowledge and tools to achieve just that. Learn practical strategies for improving your home's energy efficiency, from simple DIY projects to larger upgrades. We'll cover everything from air sealing and insulation to high-efficiency appliances and HVAC systems. Discover how to reduce your carbon footprint, explore renewable energy options like solar, and take advantage of available rebates and incentives. Invest in your home's future and start saving today! Dinner will be provided for attendees.

Limited space; registration is required. To register, use the link on this page or contact your local library. Registration opens September 23rd.

About the Presenter

For more than 50 years, Project Home’s mission has been to improve the quality and affordability of housing for low-to-moderate income residents in Dane and Green County, WI. We perform home repairs, accessibility modifications & energy improvements to make homes healthier, safer and to ease the financial burden of high energy bills for people who are struggling financially.

Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) generates and distributes electricity to 167,000 customers in Dane County and purchases and distributes natural gas to 178,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE's roots in the Madison area date back more than 150 years.

The mission of the Northside Planning Council is to improve the quality of life and foster equity on the Northside through community organizing and economic development.