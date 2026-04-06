Optometri, Darth Presley

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Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Did you miss their recent reunion show? You’re in luck, they’re playing again!

 Madison-based Optometri is a band that started in the former Soviet Union. Not. Or did they? This tongue-in-cheek outfit is one part performance art and one part rock music awesomeness.

$10 cover. 

Info

calendar-Harmony.jpg

harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
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