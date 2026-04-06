Optometri, Darth Presley
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Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
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Bob Koch
Optometri on stage at the Harmony.
Optometri
media release: Did you miss their recent reunion show? You’re in luck, they’re playing again!
Madison-based Optometri is a band that started in the former Soviet Union. Not. Or did they? This tongue-in-cheek outfit is one part performance art and one part rock music awesomeness.
$10 cover.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music