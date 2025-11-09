media release: The clamor for this historic event has been beyond clamorous. It has been deafening for several years. Now the clamor can finally abate due to the truth of the exclamation: Optometri returns!!

Wrap your collective head around these facts: The internationally acclaimed premium rock band Optometri returns to action after extended period of dormancy to assist in vanquishing despair and restoring your flagging joyfulness. This long overdue reunion show is a benefit for the outstanding community radio station WORT, a cultural resource of deluxe quality and import.