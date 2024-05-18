media release: An opus is any artistic work, especially one on a great scale!

Join us at The Goodman Community Center in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, for an evening of community, celebration, reflection, and art.

OPUS Art Exhibit includes mocktails and silent auction, along with conversation and community, and an opportunity to reflect on the importance of mental health awareness. Art Exhibit tickets available at the door as well as in advance.

Reception Hosted by Don't Cook for Cowboys includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, mocktails, and entertainment. We will celebrate the culmination of Journey Mental Health Center's 75 Anniversary and recognize the donors and advocates who make Journey's impact possible. Reception tickets must be purchased in advance.

All proceeds will support Journey Mental Health Center.

A special note of thanks to Monica Radtke for her leadership on this event, and for allowing Journey to co-host with her.