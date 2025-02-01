Or Does It Explode (album release), Boxing Day, Tiny Voices, The Present Age, Lunar Moth

× Expand courtesy Or Does It Explode? The band Or Does It Explode? Or Does It Explode?

media release: Or Does It Explode brings a celebration to the High Noon Saloon on Feb 1st. The show is the album release event for their upcoming album Tales to Needed Outcomes, and the bill includes Boxing Day, Tiny Voices, Or Does It Explode, The Present Age, and Lunar Moth.

Boxing Day is one of the biggest bands on the UW-Madison campus and local music scene. They are regularly seen in the coolest DIY venues in town, as well as playing local festivals and larger venues in town. They dropped the single, Bluff, in 2024 with promise of new releases soon.

Tiny Voices have been making national attention with regular spots on regional festivals, opening for national acts including Kenny Hoopla at Live on King Street, and most recently signing to Seattle-based label PNWK Records and dropping the single Yesterday.

…or Does it Explode? are releasing their album Tales to Needed Outcomes. The album sees them explore more melodic territory and includes guest appearances from several local musicians. Logan Lamers of The Present Age on cello, Rin Ribble of The Five Points Jazz Collective on violin, Amy Wiegand on flute, and Becky Lipsitz of Meskales on trumpet. All the guest musicians will be joining the band live for this special event! The album was recorded over a dream week at Pachyderm Studios, located south of Minneapolis. This studio is known for recording PJ Harvey’s Rid of Me, Hum’s Youd Prefer an Astronaut, Soul Asylum’s Grave Diggers Union, Live’s Throwing Copper, and Nirvana’s In Utero among many others. It was recorded and mixed by Nick Tveitbakk and mastered by Carl Saff.

The Present Age play some of the best energetic rock around and are regularly seen around town, as well as throughout the state. Frontman Logan Lamers also contributed his cello skills to Or Does It Explode’s album and will join them live.

Lunar Moth is well-known in Madison and broader regional scenes. Playing a unique and fresh mix of doomy rock with a pointed pop sense, they dropped the impressive album, Stranger, earlier this year to glowing reviews. They also created exciting music videos and stunning visuals to go along with their music impeccably.

Come out and celebrate this new release at the High Noon Saloon on February 1 and experience some of the best regional indie rock happening!

https://high-noon.com/event/ or-does-it-explode-album- release-show/

https://www.facebook.com/ share/14ymUrxxpD/