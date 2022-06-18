Or Does It Explode (album release), Rae, Lunar Moth
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Free.
media release:
Lunar Moth - Three piece doomy, garage rock. Sludgy riffs, spacey vocals, fuzzy bass, and hard hitting drums. https://www.facebook.com/LunarMothBand
Rae - Rae is music for outsiders.
Front woman Morgan Rae leads the group with driving guitar progressions and unforgettable vocal melodies bringing the Dark to the Light with cautionary tales from a life not so average. https://www.facebook.com/greeneyesrae
Or Does It Explode - Madison Midwest Emo meets Post-Rock meets Post Hardcore is releasing their album, Chrysalis. https://www.facebook.com/ordoesitexplodeMSN