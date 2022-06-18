Or Does It Explode (album release), Rae, Lunar Moth

Free.

media release:

Lunar Moth - Three piece doomy, garage rock. Sludgy riffs, spacey vocals, fuzzy bass, and hard hitting drums. https://www.facebook.com/LunarMothBand

Rae - Rae is music for outsiders.

Front woman Morgan Rae leads the group with driving guitar progressions and unforgettable vocal melodies bringing the Dark to the Light with cautionary tales from a life not so average. https://www.facebook.com/greeneyesrae

Or Does It Explode - Madison Midwest Emo meets Post-Rock meets Post Hardcore is releasing their album, Chrysalis. https://www.facebook.com/ordoesitexplodeMSN