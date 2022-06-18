Or Does It Explode (album release), Rae, Lunar Moth

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Free.

media release:

Lunar Moth - Three piece doomy, garage rock. Sludgy riffs, spacey vocals, fuzzy bass, and hard hitting drums. https://www.facebook.com/LunarMothBand

Rae - Rae is music for outsiders.

Front woman Morgan Rae leads the group with driving guitar progressions and unforgettable vocal melodies bringing the Dark to the Light with cautionary tales from a life not so average. https://www.facebook.com/greeneyesrae

Or Does It Explode - Madison Midwest Emo meets Post-Rock meets Post Hardcore is releasing their album, Chrysalis. https://www.facebook.com/ordoesitexplodeMSN

Info

280Mickeys.jpg
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-251-9964
Google Calendar - Or Does It Explode (album release), Rae, Lunar Moth - 2022-06-18 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Or Does It Explode (album release), Rae, Lunar Moth - 2022-06-18 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Or Does It Explode (album release), Rae, Lunar Moth - 2022-06-18 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Or Does It Explode (album release), Rae, Lunar Moth - 2022-06-18 22:00:00 ical