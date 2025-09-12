Oracular Studios Auditions

media release: Oracular Studios Presents 12 ANGRY JURORS

Written by Reginald Rose; Directed by Michael Kelley.

Performing at the Bartell Theatre on the Evjue Stage

Audition Info

When: September 12 from 6pm-10pm, September 13 4pm-6pm 2025

Where: Bartell Theatre (113 E Mifflin St), Evjue Stage

Please note that the roles of Juror #8 and Juror #9 have been precast.

Summary:

A man is dead. Murdered - allegedly - by his own son, with a switchblade through the heart. It’s up to a jury of twelve to determine whether the boy is guilty or innocent. If he’s found guilty, he will be sentenced to death. Two lives are at stake in a classic American play about the fight for justice.

Character Info:

Juror #1 - The foreman is experienced in these types of proceedings, and is a stabilizing force in the jury room. They are often the first to diffuse a fight. “Not overly bright, but dogged.”

30+ years old, any gender

Juror #2 - A bit of a pushover. Juror 2 flip flops on their vote in our story, and hesitates in voicing their opinions.

20+, any gender

Juror #3 - An authoritarian father, a Pater familias if you will. He is quick to anger, and is bitter about an incident in his past involving his estranged son. He is the last person to change his vote.

40+, any gender but preferably cis male.

Juror #4 - A wealthy individual who overestimates her own intelligence. 4 should appear well intentioned, but is forced to interrogate many of their assumptions about this trial when 8 presents evidence to them.

30+, any gender but preferably female

Juror #5 - Juror 5 grew up in poverty, but hides this in how they present themselves. They are quiet and reserved, and not particularly bold- but underneath their stoic exterior, they are intense and fuming.

20s-50s, any gender

Juror #6 - Juror #6 watches the deliberations of the jury without contributing much verbally. In moments of conflict, they move to protect those they see as vulnerable. 6 should be physically intimidating, but shy.

20s-50s, any gender

Juror #7 - The jury deliberations are merely an obstacle to juror 7. They do not easily grasp the gravity of the jury’s decision, until they feel slighted.

20+, any gender

Juror #8 - Julia Verstraete has been precast in this role

Juror #9 - Carl Cawthorne has been precast in this role

Juror #10 - Juror 10 is an avowed racist who is comfortable expressing his bigotry in front of others. He likely would call himself a fascist. In our contemporary interpretation of this text, juror 10 should be a member of Gen Z.

20s/early 30s, any gender but preferably male

Juror #11 - An immigrant from an unspecified country, Juror 11 does not hide the fact that they were not born in the US. They are a skilled artisan with a sense of humor.

40+, any gender

Juror #12 - Another juror who doesn’t wholly grasp the gravity of their situation until much later in the text. They crack jokes at poor times, love to chime in at the ends of conversations, and think that their experience in the corporate world matters much more than it actually does.

20+, any gender.

Production Information:

Tablework rehearsals begin October 26, November 2 and November 9 with a potential work day November 24

Staging Rehearsals run Sundays-Thursdays from 6:30pm-9:30 pm starting November 30, with a built in break for the holidays.

Tech week and performances will be at the Bartell Theatre

Tech week: January 18-22, 2026

Performance dates: 1/22, 1/23, 1/24, 1/25, 1/29, 1/30, 1/31, 2/1

BEFORE YOU SIGN UP, READ THIS:

Please sign up for one slot.

Please print and fill out an audition sheet. You may also show up early to fill one out.

You will be asked to read sides from the text of 12 ANGRY JURORS with other people at your audition. You might also be asked to stick around to read with others after your time slot- this is optional!

Callbacks will be Saturday, September 13, starting at 6pm.

Any questions? Email director Michael Kelley at mconradk@gmail.com