ONLINE: Oral History: What is it? And how do I do it?

press release:

If you’re interested in doing an oral history interview or project or just wondering what it actually is, this workshop will help you. Presented by UW-Madison Oral History Program Head Troy Reeves, this 90 minute session will offer an overview of the art and science of oral history, including what it is, how to do it well, and what to do with it once it’s done.

Please register in advance here for this virtual conversation. A link will be provided ahead of the talk.