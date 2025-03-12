Orange Foods, Chorus Truly, Loveblaster

media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

DOORS 6:30 / SHOW 7:00 / DONE BY 9:30 / Tickets $12

Orange Foods are a slowcore trio from St. Louis, whose debut EP was released in early 2025.

Chorus Truly is the solo home recording project of Zo from St. Louis.

Loveblaster is a Madison-grown, indie-slowcore trio whose vocal harmonies and lyrical prowess combine to create “arresting tension… underneath [a] minimal, gentle surface.” (Scott Gordon, Tone Madison). Reduced to just an electric guitar, snare drum, and crash cymbal for live performances, the pair adapts their somber tone in a way which proves that though the members may be few, their passion does not compromise. FFO: Low, Sparklehorse, Songs: Ohia.

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.