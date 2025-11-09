media release: We hope you'll stop by this Sunday from noon to 4:00 for the official celebration of Orange Tree Imports' 50th anniversary. There will be festive displays, refreshments and games, as well as the opportunity for you to share your favorite memories from the past five decades.

Our valued suppliers have donated some wonderful gifts for us to give away - everyone coming to Sunday's open house will go home with a prize. We can't wait to thank you in person for shopping with us since 1975!

If you aren't able to come to the party, we invite you to email us a sentence or two to add to our memory tree. Just send your message to orangetreeimports@mac.com. And be sure to take a look at our window displays this month to see some fun OTI memorabilia.