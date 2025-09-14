Orchestra Luigi Cherubini

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

media release:  Presented in partnership with The Italian Cultural Institute and the UW–Madison Department of French and Italian, the Orchestra Luigi Cherubini Cello Quartet kicks off our Live from the Mead Witter School of Music series. The series is held the second Sunday of each month at the Hamel Music Center during the academic year.

