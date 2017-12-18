Orchid Heights Playground

Middleton City Hall 7426 Hubbard Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin

press release: Middleton Public Lands, Recreation & Forestry will be replacing the playground at Orchid Heights Park in 2018. As a first step in the process a public input meeting will be held to discuss the desires of the neighborhood.  This input will help staff develop a request for proposals to be sent to playground manufacturers. 

 Project Timeline

12/18/17              Public Input Meeting

12/21/17              RFP Finalized & Sent to Manufacturers

1/23/18                Proposals Due

2/1/18                  Review Team Selects Finalists & Voting Begins

2/8/18                  Public Input/Voting Ends

2/19/18                PRFC Approval

2/20/18                Finance/Council Approval

April 2018            Construction

