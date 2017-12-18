Orchid Heights Playground
Middleton City Hall 7426 Hubbard Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin
press release: Middleton Public Lands, Recreation & Forestry will be replacing the playground at Orchid Heights Park in 2018. As a first step in the process a public input meeting will be held to discuss the desires of the neighborhood. This input will help staff develop a request for proposals to be sent to playground manufacturers.
Project Timeline
12/18/17 Public Input Meeting
12/21/17 RFP Finalized & Sent to Manufacturers
1/23/18 Proposals Due
2/1/18 Review Team Selects Finalists & Voting Begins
2/8/18 Public Input/Voting Ends
2/19/18 PRFC Approval
2/20/18 Finance/Council Approval
April 2018 Construction
Info
Middleton City Hall 7426 Hubbard Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin View Map
Public Meetings