Orchid Sale

× Expand Focal Flame Photography A close-up of an orchid. Orchid Escape

media release: At the conclusion of Orchid Escape, a selection of orchids featured in the exhibit will be offered for sale in the Evjue Commons on Saturday, March 14, beginning at 11 a.m. Early Bird Admission is also available with the purchase of a $25 ticket, granting ticketholders the ability to shop the selected orchids early at 10 a.m. before the general public begins entering the sale area at 11 a.m.