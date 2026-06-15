RSVP for Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing

media release: Join the Oregon Area Chamber for our Annual Golf Tournament—one of the Chamber’s premier events of the year! This public event brings together Chamber members, area residents, business professionals, and community leaders from Oregon and surrounding communities for a fun day of networking and friendly competition.

The tournament will feature a noon shotgun start, followed by happy hour and dinner.

Each team member takes a tee shot. All players then take their second shots from the point where the best tee shot landed. This process is repeated until the ball is holed out. Each team records only one score in the “Team Score” section of your scorecard.

Golfers of all skill levels are welcome!

Beyond the course, this event is a great opportunity to make new business connections while supporting the Chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Tuesday Sep 15, 2026, 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM CDT (Registration starts at 11:00 AM; Shot Gun Start at 12:00 PM), at Legend at Bergamont, 699 Bergamont Blvd, Oregon, WI 53575

Check-in will be located inside the Legend at Bergamont. You will also be able to purchase additional raffle and mulligan tickets. Raffle will be held inside.

Early Bird Pricing - Through June 30:

Members: Single - $135; Foursome - $500

Nonmembers: Single - $150; Foursome - $560

Regular Pricing

Members: Single: $150; Foursome: $560

Non-Members: Single: $165; Foursome: $620

Regular registration is open until 9/8/26.