Oregon Art Center Open House

media release: Saturday, June 25,10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, 134 Janesville Street, Oregon

The public is invited to attend an open house event on June 25 from 10 AM to 4 PM at the new Oregon Art Center, home of the 14 South Artist group. The Oregon Art Center gallery features the work of 20+ artist across a myriad of visual mediums. The intimate gallery is located at 134 Janesville Street, in downtown Oregon. The building is often referred to as the "Tin Man", named after the town's former water tower and pump house built in 1899.