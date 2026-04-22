Oregon Business Expo

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media release: Join us for a fun and engaging community event!

Come see what the Oregon area has to offer and connect with local businesses.

Saturday, May 30, 2026, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Gorman & Company, 200 N Main Street, Oregon WI

Cost:  Free and Open to the Public!

Event Highlights:

  • 30+ Interactive Vendor Booths
  • Food & Drinks
  • Raffle Prizes
  • Kids Activity Area

Bring your family, invite your friends, and support your local community. We look forward to seeing you there!

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608-835-3697
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