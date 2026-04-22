Oregon Business Expo
to
media release: Join us for a fun and engaging community event!
Come see what the Oregon area has to offer and connect with local businesses.
Saturday, May 30, 2026, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Gorman & Company, 200 N Main Street, Oregon WI
Cost: Free and Open to the Public!
Event Highlights:
- 30+ Interactive Vendor Booths
- Food & Drinks
- Raffle Prizes
- Kids Activity Area
Bring your family, invite your friends, and support your local community. We look forward to seeing you there!
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