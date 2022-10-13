Oregon Fall Business Festival

media release: Come join us for the Oregon Fall Business Expo on October 13th! Check out dozens of local businesses and vendors, get some food from local food trucks, enjoy a beer from our beer tent, and see our community thrive. Supporting local businesses benefits everyone!

4 - 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, 787 N Main Street, Oregon, WI 53575

to sign up to be a vendor, follow this link: https://my.forms.app/oregonchamber/orchamberfallexpo2022