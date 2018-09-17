Oregon School District Public Meeting

press release: A Community Open House will be held on Monday, September 17th from 6-7:30 pm at Rome Corners Intermediate School, 1111 S. Perry Parkway, Oregon. Information about the November referendum will be shared & questions answered.

Additional Community Open Houses are scheduled for Saturday, October 6th from 10-11:30 am and Monday, October 15th from 6-7:30 pm, also at Rome Corners Intermediate School.

For more information, visit www.OregonSD.org/referendum or contact Dr. Brian Busler, bsb@OregonSD.org, 835-4003.