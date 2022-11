Oregon Straw Hat Players 40th Anniversary Celebration

media release: A musical revue covering four decades of community theater, from Oklahoma! to Les Miz. Produced and conceived by Querida Funck; directed by Stephanie Drahozal.

Performances at Barnwood Events, 3230 Larsen Rd., Madison:

Saturday, December 3, 2022 (members gala) - networking hour at 6:30, performance at 7:45 pm. $50/each until 11/25, $60 thereafter.

Sunday, December 4, 2022 (public performance) at 2:30 pm. $20 for adults, $15 for students/seniors.

Tickets are on sale now! Congratulations to our cast!

Brenda Abitz, Evelyn Becker, Erica Briski, Jake Busher, Stephanie Drahozal, Tracy Hines, Kaleb Haefner, Beau Jacobs, Emily Kilian, Kathleen Leone, Helena Pope, Emily Richardson, Caitlin Rutz, Steve Schumacher, Dave Sobeski, John Unertl