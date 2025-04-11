media release: A 4 piece good time blues band that knows how to party with the monkey. playing all acoustic this show.

Whether playing a small club or a festival stage, The ORGANGRINDERS bring the fun and serve it up by the heaping spoonful. Their combined experience playing with blues greats such as John Brim, Johnny Rawls, Johnnie Johnson, Phil Guy, Michael Coleman, and Clyde Stubblefield, among many others, has taught them well. The Organgrinders deliver honest blues with a vintage sound and a modern feel. Drawing from influences such as swing, funk, soul, acoustic, and hill country blues, they create a dynamic and engaging musical experience. They truly love what they do—and you will too.

Don’t miss this special performance as the band strips it down for an intimate acoustic blues set. Featuring Brian “Looper” Lucas on harmonica, Sven Gonstead on acoustic and steel-body guitar, Eric Sheffield on washtub bass, and Tim Russel keeping the rhythm on a cardboard box, this unique show promises raw energy, deep grooves, and the soulful sound of pure, unfiltered blues.