from the Activist Calendar: Sat. March 22nd 12:30 – 4:00 pm Social Justice Center (1202 Williamson St.) Organizer Education 99 – hosted by the Madison General Membership Branch (GMB) of the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW). Community meal, followed by radical labor organizing! Check out the One Big Union! More info? https://www.facebook.com/ Madison.IWW.GMB