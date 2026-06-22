from the Activist Calendar: Thurs. June 25 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm Madison Labor Temple (1602 S. Park St.) Organizing 101 – hosted by Madison DSA! Sick of your boss? Your landlord? The government? You're not alone! Come and learn effective strategies for organizing with your coworkers, neighbors, or community members from DSA and union organizers. You will learn the principles of effective organizing and do hands-on practice with organizing conversations. No experience necessary, just come ready to learn and discuss. Remember: We're stronger together! To register, visit: https://actionnetwork.org/events/organizing-101-18