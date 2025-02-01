RSVP for Organizing for Power Core Fundamentals

from the Activist Calendar: Organizing For Power (O4P) Core Fundamentals Training Opportunity!

This six week online skills-based program will teach you and your organizing group how to win more and win better in the campaigns that matter most. Since it was founded in 2019, O4P has worked with more than 40,000 people from 1800 + organizations in 20 languages and from 115 countries. The next training session runs consecutive Thursdays from February 13th until March 20th. Registration is free and open exclusively to groups of 10 people or more. Please email miranda.alksnis@gmail.com by Feb. 1st if you would like to join a Madison group of activists to take the course!