Organizing in Homes and Duplexes

media release: Come strategize with other tenants about neighborhood organizing in small buildings.

In this one-hour session, we’ll break down what organizing looks like when you don’t have a large complex: how to start conversations, map your building, and identify shared issues.

Participants will work through urgent issues and swap strategies that have worked in similar setups.

You’ll leave with concrete tools: a simple outreach plan, ways to stay in touch with neighbors, and ideas for building momentum beyond a single building.

Organized by Madison Tenant Power.