Organizing to Defend Our School Communities

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

from the Activist Calendar: Wed. Jan. 28 5:30 pm Madison Labor Temple (1602 S. Park St.) Organizing to Defend Our School Communities – hosted by MTI. This initiative is arising in light of recent ICE operations. The meeting is not just for school staff, but open to anybody who would like to be involved in the organizing. Please RSVP at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSery6BJRc9chl9kcpQrvPXabUWBcYb9fTCu3ok_pGcMh5021Q/viewform

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Kids & Family, Politics & Activism
