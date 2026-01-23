from the Activist Calendar: Wed. Jan. 28 5:30 pm Madison Labor Temple (1602 S. Park St.) Organizing to Defend Our School Communities – hosted by MTI. This initiative is arising in light of recent ICE operations. The meeting is not just for school staff, but open to anybody who would like to be involved in the organizing. Please RSVP at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSery6BJRc9chl9kcpQrvPXabUWBcYb9fTCu3ok_pGcMh5021Q/viewform