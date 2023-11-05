Orienteering

Donald County Park, Mount Horeb 1945 State Highway 92, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

media release: Arrive anytime between 10am-11am. Courses close at Noon. Beginner's clinic at 10:30am.

Instruction, maps and compasses are provided. $10/individual or $20/team

On The Map Orienteering is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to teach orienteering and provide opportunities to people of all ages. 

