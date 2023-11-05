Orienteering
to
Donald County Park, Mount Horeb 1945 State Highway 92, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
media release: Arrive anytime between 10am-11am. Courses close at Noon. Beginner's clinic at 10:30am.
Instruction, maps and compasses are provided. $10/individual or $20/team
On The Map Orienteering is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to teach orienteering and provide opportunities to people of all ages.
Info
Donald County Park, Mount Horeb 1945 State Highway 92, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
Recreation