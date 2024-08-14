Taste of Orienteering

McPike Park 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: 10:00am-Noon, Saturday, July 27, 2024, McPike Park (meet near restrooms), 202 S. Ingersoll

FREE!

www.onthemaporienteering.org

Arrive anytime between 10:00-11:30am. Courses close at Noon. Beginner's clinics every 30 minutes starting at 10:15..

Instruction, maps and compasses are provided. 

This event is made possible by a grant from the Marquette Neighborhood Association.

On The Map Orienteering is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to teach orienteering and provide opportunities to people of all ages.

