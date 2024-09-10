Taste of Orienteering

media release: Experience a mini-orienteering course in a small park. Meet at the gazebo.

COST: FREE!

Start any time between 5:30PM-7:00PM. Closes at 7:30PM. Beginner's clinics will be presented approximately every 30 minutes. Bring a compass if you have one.

This series is presented in partnership with the Marquette Neighborhood Association.

www.onthemaporienteering.org

On The Map Orienteering is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to teach orienteering and provide opportunities to people of all ages.