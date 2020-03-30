Origami Boxes

press release: Learn to make traditional handmade Japanese origami gift boxes. Variations on square and rectangular shaped boxes will be emphasized.

Simple easy-to-follow instructions will encourage participants to make these customizable and environmentally-friendly folded containers outside the library classroom.

All supplies provided. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required and class size is limited to 16 participants.

To register, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.