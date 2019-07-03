RSVP for Origami Cranes

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Fold origami cranes into a beautiful bouquet that you can display at home or give as a gift! Learn about the importance of cranes to Japanese culture from International Crane Foundation experts, and be inspired to write your own nature-related haikus. All supplies provided. Youth Accepted: Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Lizzie Condon, International Crane Foundation

Time: 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, July 11

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, July 3

Price: $25/$20 for Olbrich member

608-246-4550
