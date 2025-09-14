Original Music Showcase

media release: 4 hours

8 original bands & singer/songwriters: The Sutter Brothers, Barb Sorensen, EnneJay, Mitch Doty and more TBA.

Fresh original music you have not heard on the radio. Original music from Mount Horeb and the surrounding area.

We invite the community to attend for free. Yes it's FREE!

We are sponsored by amazing businesses who love the arts and giving to the community. Bring your own picnic blanket and chairs Enjoy the show outdoors on the grass surrounded by trees and nature.

Chill with your bestie and your own picnic basket, or purchase food from the food truck Supper at the Showcase. Bring your hunger!

Yes, we have invited some of the best food trucks in the area for you to enjoy. Casual, summer afternoon concerts outdoors.

Cool and gentle September breeze. Open skies, friendly folks, family, and great original music. Bring your own sunscreen and mosquito repellent. Enjoy the fresh clean air and sky.

Walk or Ride your bike to save gas. Free parking in the lot or the streets.

https://tinyurl.com/oms- mthoreb