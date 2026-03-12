Original Steaks and Hoagies Grand Opening

media release: The Original Steaks and Hoagies is opening a location right here in Madison. Steaks and Hoagies has been slanging these beautiful AUTHENTIC Cheesesteaks for three decades straight from Philly to Madison!

This location is our fourth Wisconsin location. We are opening this location (which also has a custom food truck coming along with it) at 10:30 am Thursday, March 19, just a few days before National Cheesesteak Day. We are located at 723 N High Point Rd. Madison WI, 53717. Now here is the kicker The first 100 people in line will get FREE Cheesesteaks for 1 YEAR!