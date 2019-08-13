Origins of Life, Artificial Life & Astrobiology (OoLALA)
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin
Lecture by Lena Vincent, Wi institute for Discovery
How did life originate on Earth? Does life exist on other worlds? This guest presentation will survey UW-Madison research on the subject and describe a new initiative, called OoLALA, created to bring together scientists and engineers across campus who are working to solve some of the deepest mysteries associated with life's origins and distribution in the universe.
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin
