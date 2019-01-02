Ornament Adoption Ceramic Knickknack Decorating
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: If taking down the holiday decorations makes you blue, stop in the art studio to make an ornament to decorate your home year-round!
We’ll be using our imaginations and building our fine motor skills as we add paint and glitter to a variety of ceramic shapes made by other kids at the children’s museum.
Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family