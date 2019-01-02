Ornament Adoption Ceramic Knickknack Decorating

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: If taking down the holiday decorations makes you blue, stop in the art studio to make an ornament to decorate your home year-round!

We’ll be using our imaginations and building our fine motor skills as we add paint and glitter to a variety of ceramic shapes made by other kids at the children’s museum.

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-256-6445
