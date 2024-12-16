media release: Ornament Decorating with Tito’s: Monday, December 16th, 6–8 PM. Join us for a fun, free event near the bar. Supplies are first-come, first-served!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Lucille is ready to bring the holiday magic to Downtown Madison with the return of its famed Miracle on King Street pop-up bar. Starting Monday, November 18, Lucille will transform into a dazzling winter wonderland. Decked out in over-the-top holiday décor, Lucille will offer an immersive and festive experience. Think twinkling lights, nostalgic garlands, and life-sized reindeer figurines. Combine that with a playful, kitschy vibe, and you have the ultimate holiday hangout that promises fun for everyone.