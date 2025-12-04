RSVP for Ornament Making

media release: Create your own stunning holiday ornaments using vibrant alcohol inks! In this fun, hands-on workshop, you’ll learn simple techniques to create beautiful, one-of-a-kind designs. Each participant will make two unique ornaments to take home and enjoy.

We do need a minimum of 3 participants in order to run this class. 6 pm, Dec. 11, at Camp Createability. Please register by December 4.

https://www.facebook.com/events/670854912524706