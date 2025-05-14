RSVP for Ornamental Container Design

press release: Loved by small and large space gardeners alike, containers are a fabulous way to dress up your patio, deck, or balcony. In this presentation and workshop, you will learn how to plant containers with overflowing beauty and go home with one finished 16" ornamental container. Upon registration, please indicate whether you prefer sun or shade plants. All supplies provided.

Instructors: Samara Eisner & Sam Malone, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Wednesday, May 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Registration Deadline: May 14

$120/$100 member