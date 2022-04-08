ONLINE: "Orpheus in the Underworld" Preview

press release: Join us for a free digital preview of Orpheus in the Underworld, as General Director Kathryn Smith gives a multimedia presentation on Jacques Offenbach, the history of his operetta, and Madison Opera’s production. Watch live on April 8 at 7pm Central and have the chance to ask questions; otherwise the preview will remain online to watch whenever you want.

Making plans to attend the next performance? Thinking of buying tickets? Jump online for a multimedia preview to learn more, with an entertaining look at the show's composer, history, and music, as well as information on Madison Opera’s production. Full of spoilers, cast pet photos, and obscure facts to impress your friends.

Watch live at youtube.com/MadisonOpera for the chance to ask questions; the talks themselves will remain online for you to watch when it suits you.