Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Pogie the Yogie

Westmorland Park 4114 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Close out the summer with a bang during our biggest and boldest concert of the season!

 Live Music Lineup:

 Food Carts On-Site:

  • Ponchos Tacos
  • Jolly Frog
  • Thailand in a Truck
  • Eaton BBQ
  • Banzo
  • Soho Gourmet

 Desert:

  • Sassy Scoop Ice Cream
  • Lily’s Magical Treats

 Drinks:

  • Local beers, root beer,  non-alcoholic brews, THC-infused sips, and refreshing hard seltzers

Bring your crew, grab dinner from local favorites, and enjoy a free community concert at our beloved park.

Every smile, dance, and laugh supports the Westmorland Park Improvement Initiative. Come out, have fun, and make a difference!

This event is in need of volunteers to help serve beverages. Sign up HERE for a volunteer shift to serve beverages at Westmorland Park Summer events. 

