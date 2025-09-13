Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Pogie the Yogie
to
Westmorland Park 4114 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
salsouldelmad.wixsite.com
A big band on stage.
Orquesta SalSoul del Mad
media release: Close out the summer with a bang during our biggest and boldest concert of the season!
Live Music Lineup:
- Pogie the Yogie (4-5pm)
- Gin, Chocolate, & Bottle Rockets (5-6pm)
- Headliner: Orquesta SalSoul del Mad (6-8pm)
Food Carts On-Site:
- Ponchos Tacos
- Jolly Frog
- Thailand in a Truck
- Eaton BBQ
- Banzo
- Soho Gourmet
Desert:
- Sassy Scoop Ice Cream
- Lily’s Magical Treats
Drinks:
- Local beers, root beer, non-alcoholic brews, THC-infused sips, and refreshing hard seltzers
Bring your crew, grab dinner from local favorites, and enjoy a free community concert at our beloved park.
Every smile, dance, and laugh supports the Westmorland Park Improvement Initiative. Come out, have fun, and make a difference!
This event is in need of volunteers to help serve beverages. Sign up HERE for a volunteer shift to serve beverages at Westmorland Park Summer events.