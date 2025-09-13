Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Pogie the Yogie

× Expand salsouldelmad.wixsite.com A big band on stage. Orquesta SalSoul del Mad

media release: Close out the summer with a bang during our biggest and boldest concert of the season!

Live Music Lineup:

Pogie the Yogie (4-5pm)

Gin, Chocolate, & Bottle Rockets (5-6pm)

Headliner: Orquesta SalSoul del Mad (6-8pm)

Food Carts On-Site:

Ponchos Tacos

Jolly Frog

Thailand in a Truck

Eaton BBQ

Banzo

Soho Gourmet

Desert:

Sassy Scoop Ice Cream

Lily’s Magical Treats

Drinks:

Local beers, root beer, non-alcoholic brews, THC-infused sips, and refreshing hard seltzers

Bring your crew, grab dinner from local favorites, and enjoy a free community concert at our beloved park.

Every smile, dance, and laugh supports the Westmorland Park Improvement Initiative. Come out, have fun, and make a difference!

This event is in need of volunteers to help serve beverages. Sign up HERE for a volunteer shift to serve beverages at Westmorland Park Summer events.