× Expand facebook.com/SalSouldelmad Orquesta SalSoul del Mad on stage. Orquesta SalSoul del Mad

media release: Madison’s Premiere Latin Fusion Band

Bringing Emotions To Life Through Music Salsa and Soul, They combine the best of two cultural worlds bringing together the fire of latin rhythm and the groove of soul. Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad will have young and old dancing in the aisle and on the ceiling. Voted best latin performer of the year by MAMA (Madison Area Music Award) as well as a 2022 and 2023, 2024, WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) award nominee. This Orquesta is made up of some of the best local musicians representing the international diversity of Madison. They were first introduced to the public at the 2015 Latino Musical Festival and are looking to book other venues appropriate for a 15 piece group.

The Summer Concert Series was started by one of the four senior coalitions that merged to become NewBridge Madison. In 1993, the North/Eastside Senior Coalition (NESCO) initiated the Summer Concert Series at Warner Park in order to bring people together and provide older adults in the area with free, high-quality summer entertainment. The trial run was a success.

These concerts not only brought out older adults who were members of the coalition but also many individuals and families from the community. Concert attendance has increased from 650 (total for all six concerts) in the initial year to over 2,500 the past year few years. Now the concerts attract not only older adults but also younger adults with disabilities as well as families with young children.

Hundreds of older adults and families have come to love these concerts each year. It has become a fabric of the local community. “The summer concert series is our (NewBridge) opportunity to give back to our community,” said Deenah Givens, Program Coordinator. “It’s such a joy to see people dancing and having a good time! And, so fun to see older adults enjoying who wouldn’t normally be able to attend an event like this.”