media release: Join us at the Stone Horse Green for our free Summer Fun concert series featuring Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad.

Salsa and soul! Combining the best of two cultural worlds, Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad brings together the fire of Latin rhythm and the groove of soul, and will have young and old dancing in the aisles and on the ceiling (even if we don't have those at the SHG!).

Voted Best Latin Performer of the Year by MAMA (Madison Area Music Award) as well as a 2022 WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) award nominee.