Orquesta MAS Madison All Stars, People Brothers Band

media release:

Monona Terrace is excited to announce its free summer Concerts on the Rooftop series is back with an exciting line up of local and regional artists for its 25th Anniversary! The public is invited to enjoy great music, a family-friendly setting, and gorgeous views of Lake Monona and downtown Madison.

Save the date for our special 25th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, July 23 from 6- 9:45 pm. featuring Orquesta MAS Madison All Stars and People Brothers Band (unticketed event, rain date July 24)!

Free tickets are available at mononaterrace.com/concerts. Thank you to our Concerts on the Rooftop sponsors: Leinenkugels, New Glarus Brewing Company, and Dane Arts.