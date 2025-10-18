media release: New wave rage rap favorite OsamaSon announces the North American leg of his highly anticipated Psykotic Tour, produced by Live Nation, with a stop at The Sylvee in Madison on October 18, 2025.

The Psykotic Tour is another saga in what has been an unprecedented run for the superstar, following this spring's 20-stop nationwide Jump Out Tour, his electric Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash festival performance, and January's critically acclaimed breakout album Jump Out –– which received album of the year (so far) nods from Pitchfork, COMPLEX, Vultu re, and Rolling Stone. OsamaSon's chaotic style and energy-driven delivery have fueled his rapid rise, earning him recognition from The FADER, who knighted him “the closest thing rage-rap has to a Playboi Carti heir” while naming him to their 30 Coolest Rappers list. This fall, fans across the US will experience firsthand why Osamon has become one of the most coveted and unpredictable voices in rap’s next generation.

OsamaSon fought through leaked songs and online vitriol for his triumphant January release of Jump Out, exceeding sky-high expectations from his rabid fanbase and earning universal praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, XXL, Complex , PAPER, The FADER and more. His most recent Jump Out Tour sold out theaters across the U.S., building on electric performances at last year's Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash in Chicago, London's Wireless Festival, NYC's Restless Fest, Rolling Loud Europe in Vienna and Rolling Loud Thailand. His 2024 Flex Music Tour followed the release of the deluxe version of Flex Musix, FLXTRA, which debuted at #8 on Apple Music's All Genre charts and garnered strong buzz thanks to songs like "Rehhab" (13M+ Streams), and "Cartel" (10M+ Streams), followed by additional singles "popstar" (6M+ Streams), and "just score it" (9M+ Streams) continuing his defining year. Last spring OsamaSon joined forces with Glokk40Spaz for the collaborative project 3vil Reflection and closed out his career-minting year with a tight-knit single run, global festival performances, and a rabid, expansive fanbase.