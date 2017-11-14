press release: With the final shuttering of the Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s near north side earlier this summer and with no immediate public plans for the redevelopment of the more than 70-acre site, the OSCAR (Organizing Strategic Community Action & Representation) Group will be hosting two forums for neighborhoods most directly impacted by the plant’s closure. The goal is to provide representative forums for the residents of Madison’s North and East side neighborhoods to assess community needs and benefits and to discuss options related to the future development of the Oscar Mayer site.

WHO: OSCAR Group & Area Residents

WHAT: Community Forum on Oscar Mayer Property

WHEN: Tuesday, October 10th – 6:30-8:00pm

WHERE: Warner Park Community & Recreation Center – 1625 Northport Dr.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 14th – 6:30-8:00pm

WHERE: Madison College – 1701 Wright St.