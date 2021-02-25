ONLINE: Oscar Mayer: Proactive Rezoning

from Ald. Abbas' blog: Last year, the Common Council approved the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan PDF , it directed Planning Division staff to prepare recommended zoning changes to support the implementation of the goals and objectives of the plan.

I requested planning staff to give a presentation on Oscar Mayer Rezoning. A public information meeting will be held on next Thursday, February 25, 2016 at 6:00pm via Zoom to begin discussing potential zoning changes.

Staff will present an overview of rezoning considerations, the process and timeline, and participants will have an opportunity to comment and ask questions. While potential approaches to rezoning and zoning districts will be discussed, there are no specific rezoning proposals at this time. Following this meeting and before any rezoning proposals are made, a similar informational meeting will be held with the Plan Commission, though a date is not yet set for this meeting.

Registration is required. Register here.

If you have any questions please feel free to reach out to Dan McAuliffe: dmcauliffe@cityofmadison.com