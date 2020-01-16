press release:Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan – January 2020 Update

As part of the Oscar Mayer Special Area planning process, the project team intends to provide regular updates to interested parties.

Save the Date!

The next public open house for the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan will be on January 30, 2020 at 910 Oscar Avenue at OM Station (the former Oscar Mayer office building).

Since late November, City staff and consultants have been working on a revised concept plan, incorporating some of the feedback heard on the initial draft concepts at the October open house and subsequent meetings with neighborhood associations and other interested groups. We will present and discuss the revised draft concept, recommended implementation measures and draft document. Additional meeting details will be announced when they are finalized. Meeting materials will be made available on the project webpage approximately one week in advance.

Following the open house, an information presentation will be given to the Plan Commission. That date is not finalized at this time but will likely be either February 10 or 24, 2020.

Alder Abbas is also hosting a public input meeting on the special area plan on January 16, 2020 at Bashford Church (329 North St). This meeting will start at 5:30 pm and discuss the initial draft concepts from the October open house. Meeting materials for the January 30 public open will not be completed in time for this meeting.

All previously presented information, including draft concepts, presentation and display boards can be found on the project webpage. If you have questions or comments, contact Dan McAuliffe at dmcauliffe@cityofmadison.com or at 261-9676.