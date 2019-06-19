Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan Kick-off

press release: The city of Madison is kicking off the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan process with a walk and talk event at Oscar Mayer. Participants will learn about the process, gain a better understanding of the planning area and have an opportunity for discussion with City staff and consultants.

When: June 19, 2019 (rain or shine), 5:30pm-7:00pm, depart at 5:45pm

Meeting Location: Oscar Mayer Parking Lot, on the corner of Packers & Commercial Avenues.

Length: 1.7 miles (round trip) - please note, portions of the route are not on paved surfaces. Wear comfortable walking shoes.

Accommodations: If you require transportation between walking tour stops due to mobility issues, please contact Dan McAuliffe by June 12th at dmcauliffe@cityofmadison.com or 608-261-9676.