press release: Saturday, April 28, 7 pm: Oscar Presents: Four remarkable poets will read and discuss their work: Roberto Harrison - the Poet Laureate of Milwaukee, Chris Glomski - a Chicago-based poet and translator, and Jenny Gropp and Laura Solomon - the new directors of nationally-renowned Woodland Pattern Book Center. Books will be available for purchase, along with limited edition ephemera printed specifically for the event by Oxeye Press. FREE ($3-5 donations welcome). Arts+Literature Laboratory, 2021 Winnebago St.