press release: Hello to all out there in Oscar Presents Land! We are thrilled to announce our first reading of the fall: On Thursday October 3 at 7:00 p.m., at 1610 Rutledge Street in Madison featuring ...

Joe Pan and Jodi Vander Molen

You've got to come--you've just got to! Scintillation, exhilaration, and awe-y inhalation have all vowed to abound.

For now, we offer these bios (but don't be surprised to get some updates):

Joe Pan is the author of five poetry collections, Operating Systems (Spork Press, 2019), The Art Is a Lonely Hunter, Soffritto, Hi c cu ps, and Autobiomythography & Gallery, and served as co-editor of the best-selling Brooklyn Poets Anthology. His work has appeared in such venues as the Boston Review, Hyperallergic, The New York Times, and The Philadelphia Review of Books. He is the publisher and editor-in-chief of Brooklyn Arts Press, an independent publishing house honored in 2016 with a National Book Award win in Poetry, as well as serving as the publisher of Augury Books, and is the founder of the services-oriented activist group Brooklyn Artists Helping.

Jodi Vander Molen spent over 20 years as a non-profit fundraiser, including at The Progressive magazine, where she was also a proofreader and Poetry Editor. She has kept a journal for 33 years, and grew up on a small farm in Iowa.

Jodi lives in Madison with her husband Yogesh, her daughter Marigold, and their dog Atwood.